The group return to the United Kingdom in celebration of their new album, Alter Bridge.

Alter Bridge have announced five UK dates as part of their early 2026 European tour.

The band are set to celebrate the release of their eighth studio album with dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and London.

Here’s when Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti and the rest of the band are performing and when you can get tickets to celebrate their new album.

With over two decades crafting memorable riffs, vocal melodies, and their signature duelling guitar attack, Alter Bridge is set to release their eighth studio album next year.

As they gear up for the release of their highly-anticipated, self-titled eighth studio album, Alter Bridge, set to drop on January 9, 2026, via Napalm Records, fans of the 'Metalingus' group are buzzing with excitement as Live Nation has announced a widespread European album tour for early 2026 – with five dates in the United Kingdom in February.

Myles Kennedy returns to the United Kingdom in 2026, this time supporting Alter Bridge's new album with a series of UK tour dates. | Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP

The band will also bring with some special guests Daughtry and Sevendust on all their upcoming European tour dates.

Recorded over two months this spring in the legendary 5150 studio in California and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette's Florida studio, the eponymous album is poised to be a monumental addition to their celebrated catalogue, with Myles Kennedy’s distinctive voice once again regaling UK fans after his appearance at Download Festival 2025.

Here’s where the band is touring in 2026 and when you can get tickets to attend their UK tour dates.

Where are Alter Bridge touring in the United Kingdom in 2026?

Alter Bridge will perform at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Alter Bridge on their UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who have access to album pre-sales or O2 Priority can already book tickets to the event as pre-sales are currently taking place. Live Nation and venue pre-sales (where applicable) are scheduled to take place from July 17 2025 at 10am BST.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale through Ticketmaster from 10am BST on Friday July 18 2025.

Will you be picking up tickets to see Alter Bridge, Daughtry and Sevendust touring in the United Kingdom in early 2026, and will you be picking up the new album? Let us know your thoughts on this announcement by leaving a comment down below.