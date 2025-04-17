This video More videos

A widow who once lost five stone to donate a kidney to her late husband has won a ‘breathtaking’ £4m mansion in the Scottish Highlands.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A widow from Southampton said her late husband will be “smiling down on the family” after she scooped a stunning house in the Scottish Highlands worth £4 million. Watch Patricia enjoy her beautiful new home in the video above.

Stunning home by Loch Rannoch

Patricia Moule (81) has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, in Scotland, and is now the proud owner of a contemporary 4-bedroom property that sits on the shores of Loch Rannoch in Perthshire. Her spectacular new house offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding Scottish Highlands, including the Black Woods of Rannoch and the Southern Rannoch mountains, as well as its very own all-weather tennis court. Take a look at the stunning home in the above clip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Moule, Omaze Winner outside her new £4m home in Scotland. | omaze

Back in 2012, Patricia shed five stone so she could give her husband of more than 55 years, David, one of her kidneys for a lifesaving operation. The operation was a success, but sadly David passed away from prostate cancer in 2019.

‘Like something from a film’

Former Personal Manager Patricia said that David would be ‘beyond happy’ about her big win and will be “smiling down on the family because he’d absolutely love this place and would know what a difference winning it will make”. Overjoyed Patricia celebrated the win with a ‘nice gin & tonic’. She added: “It's breath-taking up here, it's like something from a film, come to think of it I must watch Braveheart now I own a home in Scotland!”

Patricia Moule wins new £4m home in Scotland. | omaze

“The house is enormous, it might take me a week to look around the place, I think I'll need a map! I can’t believe I’ve got a loch at the end of my garden, it's just incredible. The scenery is spectacular, I’ve never seen anything so beautiful in all my life.”

House with private jetty

Patricia, originally from East London, has lived in her current 3-bedroom house in Southampton for 17 years. Patricia’s truly tranquil new property has its own private stone jetty, offering plenty of opportunities for fishing and sailing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen includes a large island, with all worktops finished in Caithness Stone and brushed stainless steel. All appliances are either Miele or Gaggenau and there is a large Everhot stove with a separate gas hob.

A summer house looks out over the loch and features two stained-glass windows which were salvaged from St Paul’s Newington Church, Edinburgh. The summer house was built in the vernacular style by Sir James Menter for his beloved wife.

Raised money for Alzheimer’s Research

As well as making Patricia a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Scotland, raised £3.9 million for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Hilary Evans-Newton, Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Chief Executive, said: “We are thrilled that the Omaze Million Pound House draw in Scotland raised an incredible amount of £3.9 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is elated that Patricia and her family have won this breathtaking house in Scotland, whilst also contributing to our huge raise for Alzheimer's Research UK, who we’ve now raised a total of £8 million for over three incredible partnerships.

Enter Omaze Million Pound House Draw

Draw entries for the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, London, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The Grand Prize Draw closes on Sunday 27th April 2025 for online entries and Tuesday 29th April 2025 for postal entries.

In addition to winning the Grand Prize, people who enter online by midnight on Sunday 13th April 2025, (or Tuesday 15th April 2025 by post) are also in with the chance of winning an Early Bird Prize of £500,000 in cash.

Entrants can also choose to subscribe to Omaze to be automatically entered into every new Grand Prize Draw when their subscription renews on the first of each month. Omaze subscribers receive four times the number of entries compared to non-subscribers and can cancel their subscription at any time.