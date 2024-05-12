Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dashcam footage shows the moment a reckless teen driver with no tax and no insurance crashed into a road sigh after a 115mph police chase.

Video captures the shocking moment an untaxed and uninsured teen driver lost control of his car during a high speed police chase. Blayze McKane, 19, failed to stop for officers, and his vehicle reached up to 115mph as he tried to evade police.

He then leaves the road via a slip road, narrowly missing a van, before his silver Vauxhall then crashes. McKane admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid third party insurance at Lewes Crown Court on April 2.

Reckless teen disqualified from driving

The unemployed teen, from Peacehaven, was disqualified from driving for 18 months. The court heard how officers spied McKane at the The Drove, Falmer, and signalled him to stop before the pursuit ensued. He was also ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work as part of a one-year suspended prison sentence, and complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions.