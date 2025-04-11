This video More videos

Inspiring video shows some of the LEGO enthusiasts who display their colourful replicas at Brickfest events - including a sports fan who built an Olympic stadium with Red Arrows flyover and a parachuting Queen Elizabeth.

A sports fan who built a London 2012 replica stadium, and a Star Trek enthusiast with a collection of over 40 spaceships - we take a look inside the world of LEGO fandom during the 2025 brick festival in a colourful video (click to play above).

Dave Draper with his parachuting Queen Elizabeth, part of his LEGO replica of the London 2012 Olympic stadium. | Lucinda Herbert

The annual event, showcased some of the impressive ‘passion projects’ designed by LEGO hobbyists, as well as hosting creative competitions for both kids and adults.

Alana Jemon, one of the Brick Festival crew members, said: “I’ve seen adults come through the doors with all their normal adult worries, and by the end of the day they’ve just sat and played like they did when they were kids.”

A military LEGO collection by Dan's Bricks, on display at Blackpool Brick Festival | Lucinda Herbert

In a fun video, Dave Draper explains how his Olympics-themed LEGO build went from just a small project - to a realistic replica that is now 3.5m x 75cm in size and packed full of detail. He explained: “I lost count at 20,000 [bricks]. It’s doubled in size since last year, I just keep finding things to add.”

Dave Draper's LEGO replica of the London 2012 Olympic stadium. | Lucinda Herbert

The build started with Dave building the Olympic rings - but when an official set of Team GB figures was launched it sparked his imagination. Now, the display includes a Red Arrows display team, a parachuting Queen Elizabeth, a race track and other miniature sports arenas.

“2012 was the year when I was preparing to start uni, so I spent a whole summer watching the Olympics and it really inspired me. I took up rowing, and got really into cycling, so the project all started from that.”

Dave Draper's LEGO replica of the London 2012 Olympic stadium. | Lucinda Herbert

Dean Tomlinson, from Blackpool, also had an eye-catching display of replica Star Trek spaceships - a project which was inspired by his 11-year-old daughter, Ella.

Mr Tomlinson explained: “It all started when I was sat in the living room with my daughter, and Star Trek came on the TV. I looked at the ship and said I like that one. My daughter said to me, why don’t you build it daddy? So I sat there and I started building the prototype ship, and from that point I built every ship I ever wanted.”

Dean Tomlinson with his daughter Ella, 11, sharing an impressive Star Trek themed LEGO collection | Lucinda Herbert

He describes it as a ‘passion project’ that helps him relax and switch off from his job as a marketing manager, but adds that sometimes he will get an idea that prompts him to ‘get up late in the evening’ and start building. He shares his designs on social media at https://www.facebook.com/DeansBrickDesigns/