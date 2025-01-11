This video More videos

Dramatic video shows the moment when shoppers had to evacuate a Spar and its car park as a van went up in flames.

This was the horrifying moment when a van burst into flames, leading to a shop having to be evacuated. Video (click to play above) shows the scenes as the vehicle caught fire, sending out plumes of smoke.

Van goes up in flames as Spar convenience store evacuated | Kathryn Beaver

A fire engine from Burnley attended the fire in Padiham Road around 6:23pm. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for one hour.