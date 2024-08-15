Chilling CCTV shows moment teens stab and shoot man, 20, before rapping and dancing with a weapon in video
This chilling CCTV shows the moment a gang of teenagers stabbed and shot a 20-year-old man, before they recorded themselves rapping and dancing with a weapon.
On March 1 2023, the victim – a man aged 20 at the time - was on a train heading to Hackney. Marvin Edokpolo was made aware the victim was on the train and was heading into the Hackney area. Edokpolo contacted Hanzell Greenaway who was with Jaheim Thomas and Elisandro Pinto Alves, and the trio went to Hackney station.
After arriving at the station, Greenaway, Thomas and Pinto Alves began to look for the victim - who had just left the train and called down the lift on the ground level platform. A woman, aged 64 at the time, entered the lift on the overbridge to travel to the ground level. While the victim waited, he was made aware of the three teenagers approaching him and withdrew a knife.
Greenaway began slashing his own knife towards him before the lift doors opened. The victim retreated into the lift, and as the woman attempted to avoid the slashing knife, the victim was stabbed. The victim managed to push Greenaway out of the lift, but he was stabbed again. He managed to get himself back to the lift as the two other teenagers approached - Pinto Alves with a knife slashing at the victim, and Thomas with a gun. Thomas proceeded to shoot into the lift while the victim used the woman as a shield. The trio then left the station on bikes.
The victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the attack, including multiple laceration wounds and a single gunshot to the leg, and received life saving treatment from paramedics. The woman was physically unharmed.
Marvin Edokpolo, 19, of Dalston Lane in Hackney, Hanzell Greenaway, 18, of Munro Way in Hackney, Jaheim Thomas, 18, of Cassland Road in Hackney, and Elisandro Pinto Alves, 18, of Overbury Street in Hackney, were sentenced to a total of over 77 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 7 for the attempted murder of the 20-year-old man.
