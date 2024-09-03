Stunning time-lapse video shows Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth heading back to sea
The Royal Navy’s flagship arrived back in Portsmouth on July 30 after spending months in Rosyth, Scotland, where she underwent repairs to her starboard propeller. The ship was due to set sail to the North Sea to lead Exercise Steadfast Defender back in February but the fault meant that HMS Prince of Wales took its place instead.
Before returning to HMNB Portsmouth at the end of last month, the carrier sailed alongside the Isle of Wight for the Cowes Week regatta. She exchanged gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron.
Yesterday (September 2) HMS Queen Elizabeth set sail and left the city as she gets back to work. Captain Will King, commanding officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth, previously said: “Whilst no warship wants to find itself spending unscheduled time out of the water, I am enormously proud of the work that has gone on in Rosyth. Everybody on board is looking forward to getting back to sea, where we belong, and picking up a busy programme in the autumn.”
People turned out in Old Portsmouth this morning to get a glimpse of the carrier leaving.
