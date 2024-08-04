This video More videos

This is the dramatic moment cops kicked down a front door before hauling out a riot suspect in her underwear.

Video shows how police broke down a door to arrest a woman who is suspected of violent disorder following a protest in Sunderland on Thursday (1/8). In footage released by Northumbria Police, officers are seen kicking in a glass door at an address in the city on Saturday morning.

A female officer is seen in the video (click to play above) thumping on the door shouting: “Police, open the door!” while her colleagues scale the garden fence. The female officer then tells another cop: “There’s someone in, can you put the door through?”

Doors have been put in and arrests made following the violent disorder in Sunderland in the wake of the child stabbings in Southport. | Northumbria Police / SWNS

A male officer then boots the glass panel before cops swarm inside the end-terraced property. Minutes later a red-haired woman wearing a pink and black lacy nightie is led out in handcuffs.

Police say a 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Another 55-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of provoking violence.