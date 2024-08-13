This video More videos

Super-cute video shows two pregnant elephants splashing about in the pool at an aqua-natal class, held at Blackpool Zoo.

Staying fit and healthy in pregnancy is super important….especially when you are growing a 250lb fetus!

Keepers at Blackpool Zoo have been helping Noorjahan and Esha to making full use of their 225m² pool, as they prepare to give birth later this year.

Blackpool Zoo has released adorable pictures of pregnant elephants Noorjahan and Esha at an aqua-natal class. | Blackpool Zoo

The pool gently slopes down to a depth of 3m - and is the size of a full tennis court - which allows the elephants to swim fully submerged. Swimming provides the elephants numerous health benefits including reduced impact on joints and muscles, improved circulation, enhanced cardiovascular fitness and increased flexibility.

Elephants are fantastic swimmers

Adam Kenyon, Section Head at Blackpool Zoo, said: “It may be surprising to some, but elephants are fantastic swimmers and Noorjahan and Esha are really embracing these ‘aqua-natal’ sessions as part of their prenatal care routine, making great use of the pool.

“Swimming not only keeps them physically active but also supports their overall health and well-being during this critical time. Our specially designed pool allows these magnificent animals to engage in natural swimming behaviours.”

He added: “The pool will be drained at the end of summer to keep the new arrivals safe.”

Asian elephants are an endangered specie