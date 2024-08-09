This video More videos

Watch the moment when police officers climb through a window to surprise a wanted man - who they found hiding under his mum’s bed after leaving his window open.

This was the comical moment when police sneak through an open window - to arrest a wanted man who was hiding under his mum’s bed.

Body-worn footage (click to play above) shows officers as they arrive at a property to make an arrest. When there is no answer at the door, the police are then seen walking around the premises, before one spots a window that has been left wide open.

The wanted man is spotted with his legs poking out from underneath a bed.