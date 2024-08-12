This video More videos

Watch police arrest drug dealer Michael Hugill - who punched officers in the face, was racially abusive and had a machete tucked down his tracksuit bottoms - after they spotted him selling drugs on the street.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment two plain clothed police officers on pedal bikes spot a drug deal taking place in broad daylight.

Officers were on patrol on February 10 when they saw drugs being dealt to a queue of people on a residential street.

One officer rode past on his bike as the dealer sold drugs to customers on Jubilee Street in North Ormesby, unaware he was being watched. The officer turned around at the top of the road, before he and a colleague quickly rode over to arrest dealer Michael Hugill.

Michael Hugill was sentenced to 4 years and 11 months. | Cleveland Police

Hugill resisted arrest - punching both officers in the face. On searching him, the officers found 22 wraps of heroin and a machete tucked down his tracksuit bottoms, along with more than £600 in cash. Hugill was racially verbally abusive to an officer.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of a bladed article, assault on an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.

In another incident, on July 1 2023, Hugill was seen attempting to enter a Middlesbrough nightclub with a knife. He was arrested and charged with possession of a bladed article.

In the most recent incident, on February 16 2024, Hugill was found to be in possession of hundreds of pounds in cash and a large quantity of crack cocaine. He was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and was remanded.