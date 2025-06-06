This video More videos

A 'Clarkson's Farm' fan has won a £5m Cotswold's house - making him Jeremy's neighbour.

Anthony Martin, 25, scooped the keys to a 17th century home - near Clarkson’s Farm.

Anthony had been staying in a hostel when he discovered he had won the £5m Omaze home in the Cotswolds, and said he had never even considered owning ‘a garden shed’.

Jeremy Clarkson is my new neighbour...it’s crazy!

The former deck hand said the big win is ‘surreal’. He added: “I’ve been watching Clarkson’s Farm and I can’t believe he’s going to be my neighbour now, it's just crazy.”

The luxurious five-bedroom property has period features plus a heated outdoor pool all surrounded by glorious countryside

“At 25 I hadn’t even considered owning so much as a garden shed yet, but now my first property is a £5 million house - it’s so surreal."

Used to sleeping below deck

Anthony, who was born in Asia and currently lives with family in Cambridgeshire, bought his £5 million winning entry for just £25 as part of his Omaze subscription, which he only started last month.

Green house at the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Cotswolds. | Omaze / SWNS

He has been working as a deckhand on yachts for the past year and said he is “more used to sleeping below deck in cramped bunk beds, rather than mansions”.

Backpacker scoops Omaze house

He added: “I was backpacking in Spain when Omaze got in touch to tell me I’d won something. I didn’t have any credit on my phone, so I didn't see any of the missed calls or emails at first, but when I eventually topped up and saw all the messages, I started to think I might have won something pretty decent”.

The luxurious property, the star prize of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cotswolds, comes mortgage free and with all legal fees covered.

Interior at the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Cotswolds. | Omaze / SWNS

Anthony has also been given a whopping £250,000 in cash, to help him settle in, and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever he wishes to become a cash multi-millionaire.

The house also comes with £180,000 worth of furnishings.

Rental value for Omaze house

If Anthony chooses to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of between £13,000 and £18,000 per month.

Interior at the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Cotswolds. | Omaze / SWNS

Positioned with a desirable south facing aspect, the house is flooded with natural light throughout, enhancing the sense of space and warmth throughout the property. The alluring period features include classic mullion windows, exposed wooden beams and original fireplaces.

£4.2 million raised for Guide Dogs

As well as making Anthony a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cotswolds, raised £4.2 million for Guide Dogs. Over two million people in the UK are living with sight loss—a number projected to double by 2050.

From childhood through to adulthood, Guide Dogs’ expert staff, volunteers and life-changing guide dogs transform the lives of people with vision impairments; providing confidence and ultimately enabling people with sight loss to live the life they choose.

Andrew Lennox, CEO at Guide Dogs said: "We are truly overwhelmed that an incredible £4.2 million has been raised for Guide Dogs through the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

David Bradley, Guide Dogs Ambassador with trainee guide dog Viola at the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Cotswolds. | Mark Field Photography / Omaze /

"Every day, 250 people in the UK begin to lose their sight—that’s one person every six minutes. Without the right support, sight loss can be profoundly isolating. Thanks to the generosity of the Omaze community, we can provide life-changing services that empower people with a vision impairment to live the life they choose.

"The money raised will fund 1,350 puppies during their first eight weeks of life and cover the cost of expert care to their mums and dads. It will also fund a year’s worth of food for all 3,200 working guide dogs.

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is over the moon that Anthony has won this spectacular house in the Cotswolds, whilst also contributing to our huge raise for Guide Dogs.”

