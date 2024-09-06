This video More videos

A family campaigning for a young man's murderer to be brought to justice for more than two decades said they feel 'let down by the police' in an emotional video.

A ‘furious’ grieving mum has shared an emotional video (click to play above) 22 years after her son, Jonathan McMurray, was stabbed to death on the way home from the pub aged just 20.

The family claim police failed to properly investigate his murder and with those responsible still at large are now speaking out to try and force them to re-look at his case.

Sandra McMurray mother of Jonathan McMurray who was killed 22 years ago are now looking for justice for his murder. | Tony Kershaw / SWNS

The family were recently visited by officers hoping for a positive update on enhanced CCTV - but were devastated to be told it had now been classed as 'inactive' and was no longer being investigated. They said they now feared Jonathan had become a 'forgotten statistic'.

Jonathan was stabbed during an altercation at around 11pm on 17 July 2002 on the corner of Gladstone Avenue and Pelham Road in Wood Green in London. He died in surgery the following day from a single stab wound that hit his vital organs.

Jonathan's mother Sandra McMurray, now 68, said she was just desperate for justice for her son. She added: "The day Jonathan was murdered was the day my whole family's life crumbled as losing a loved one is never easy but taken from you suddenly and cruelly is always hard to accept.

"Jonathan was not a bad person and did not deserve to die the way he did so bringing Jonathan's killer to justice will not only allow us as a family to grieve and put Jonathan to rest in peace but give him the respect and justice he truly deserves."

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr McMurray’s family and friends. As with any murder investigation, a number of enquiries have been made over the years to try and secure justice for Mr McMurray and his loved ones.

“The investigation is in an inactive phase, which means that it is not currently subject to routine reviews. However, no unsolved murder is ever closed, and detectives would consider any new information provided to assess whether it represented a new and realistic line of enquiry.”