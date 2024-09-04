"It absolutely stinks of cannabis": £200k drugs seized from home

This video More videos

Watch the moment when police force their way into a house that neighbours said ‘stank of cannabis’ - and found almost £200k worth of drugs.

Bodycam footage (click to play above) shows how police busted a cannabis farmer after a community tip-off. Neighbourhood officers visited the home of Nam Hong Tran in Tanglewood on the afternoon of 8 May after complaints of a strong smell of cannabis.

Inside they found bedrooms and a loft containing 238 cannabis plants with a street value of up to £199k. At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (23 August), 34-year-old Tran was sentenced to a year in prison after previously pleading guilty to production of cannabis.

While sentencing Tran, His Honour Judge Bishop, said: “I understand the broad outline and how you came to be involved in criminal conduct. Nevertheless growing cannabis in the way you did is an offence, it is a controlled drug in this country because of the harm it causes.”