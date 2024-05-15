Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video shows how a couple discovered a huge abandoned model railway hidden in their new back garden - and restored it back to life.

A couple found a giant 150m model railway track buried in the undergrowth of their new back garden - and have been slowly reviving it back to it’s glory. Lauren Chessum has unearthed more and more track as she tidies up the back yard, since discovering it last November, and has been sharing the restoration project on her TikTok page.

Lauren told Yahoo News UK: "I would love to have seen what it looked like, once upon a time. People keep saying they've seen it working on TV but I've been looking for footage and I haven't found it yet."

