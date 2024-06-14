Holiday antics: I wanted a video to send to grandkids - but ended up flipping over the handles of a seesaw

By Jessica Martin
Published 14th Jun 2024, 15:48 BST
Watch as Lisa falls head first over the handlebars, catching the side of her head on the way down.

Video shows the hilarious moment a grandmother flipped over the handlebars while riding a seesaw.

Lisa Lloyd, 55, was on holiday in Corfu, Greece with her husband David, 58, a forklift driver, in May 2024.

Grandmother flips over the handlebars of seesaw on holiday.Grandmother flips over the handlebars of seesaw on holiday.
Grandmother flips over the handlebars of seesaw on holiday. | SWNS

The couple decided to get their friend Paula, 57, to record them riding a seesaw so they could send the video to their grandkids. However, Lisa lost her balance while sitting at the highest point and fell over the handlebars and onto the ground - landing on her back. Lisa, who cut her ear in the fall, said David “panicked at first” but then they all laughed about it

Lisa, a security officer, from Feltham in Middlesex said: “I turned for the camera and my husband is a bigger person, so I sort of lost my balance and fell forward over the bars. I sort of just jumped off and my ear was bleeding. It left quite a gash but luckily it was not the face. Our grandkids are one, four, five and nine-years-old and they all found it hilarious.”

