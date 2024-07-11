England Euros 2024: Flakefleet School who won Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer hosts semi-final cheer party
Heartwarming footage shows a hall full of primary school pupils all cheering on the Three Lions on the day of the Euro 2024 Semi-finals - hours before Gareth Southgate’s team beat the Netherlands. Hosted by headteacher Dave McPartlin, the youngsters performed their own rap song, and waved flags and placards as they cheered for the England team to WIN.
Posting on social media, Mr McPartlin wrote: “Message to staff earlier: "Please face paint the kids, pop on the headbands & bring the flags for a special assembly at 2.30. Thought we could go FB live without a rehearsal, it'll be fun..." Hope this makes you all smile as much as it did us when making it. COME ON ENGLAND!”
Flakefleet Primary School were previously on Britain's Got Talent - where their choir were awarded the golden buzzer in 2019 and reached the final of the ITV competition.
