Drink-driver crashes and overturns car then tells police he's drunk after four pints
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Video captures the moment when a drink-driver gets found to be almost three times over the legal limit - after he crashed his car into a wall and it overturned. In the clip (click to play above), Luke Mills, 44, is approached by a police officer, who asks him what has happened.
Mills replies: ‘Erm...Drunk’, and when asked how much he’s had to drink he says ‘Too much... four pints’. He was charged with drink driving after a breath test gave a result of 93 in custody – the legal limit being 35.
Mills, of Eyebury Road, Eye, Peterborough, was disqualified from driving for two years and four months, required to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a fine of £140 after admitting the offence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (27 September).
PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “Mills was aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated, immediately admitting to officers that he was drunk.
“There is no excuse when it comes to driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, and I urge anyone who is intoxicated to arrange an alternative mode of transport.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.