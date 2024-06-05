Cyclist is ambushed by crows in one of a number of violent attacks in London neighbourhood in shocking footage
Video footage shows the moment a cyclist is chased by two crows - letting out a cry as one attacks him - in one of a number of violent crow attacks in a London neighbourhood.
A schoolgirl was reportedly left bleeding after a recent incident in Dulwich, southeast London, while a pram-pushing mother was seen fleeing from a crow in another ambush. Nearly ten incidents have been reported since last year, with bald men said to be the most frequently targeted. Residents are now being advised to carry umbrellas to avoid injury. One mum has even worn a bike helmet for safety.
Overprotective crows wary of their young fledglings have built a reputation for attacking passing locals on Townley Road. Crows' nesting season happens between spring and the start of summer each year. During this period, parents can turn violent to protect against potential threats to their offspring. Studies have shown they can recognise individual human faces and even choose to target them.
