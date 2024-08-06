Cute macaque monkeys and giraffes enjoy butternut squash cocktails at zoo summer party
Super-sweet video captures the heartwarming moment when macaque monkeys and giraffes were treated to a summer cocktail party at the zoo.
Adorable footage shows the animals tucking into butternut squash cocktails and treats specially prepared by zoo staff. In the video (click above to play) the cute little monkeys are seen partying around the picnic table, as they tuck into their summer nibbles and drinks.
Meanwhile, giraffes, who are also residents at Woburn Safari Park, extend their necks to drink their colourful cocktails. Staff even made cabbage sandwiches for the occasion - which the cute animals seemed to love!
