This video More videos

Meet the family of Irish terriers who are representing three generations of this rare and vulnerable dog breed at Crufts 2025, in this adorable video.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heartwarming video (click to play above) shows how a breeder is creating a rare spectacle at Crufts this year by showing three generations of the same pooch family.

Karen Hobson, 51, has bred three generations of show dog of her favourite pooch, the Irish terrier. She speaks in the video above, as she sits with her beautiful terrier family, ahead of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Hobson from Wiltshire, has been showing her Irish terriers for 10 years at Crufts and this year she will be attending with 3 generations of her 4 generations of Irish terriers. BC (L-R) Ailis and Dana and FR (L-R) Roisin and Cillian.March 3 2025. | Emma Trimble / SWNS

Crufts organisers say it's rare to see three generations of the same family on the famous green carpet. Plus Irish terriers are classed as a vulnerable native breed, with less than 300 pups registered with the kennel club each year, so Karen's show entry is extremely rare.

Karen started her terrier family with Roisin, now 13, who is not a show dog.

But Roisin's daughter Ailis, 10, is coming out of retirement to join her own daughter, Dana, five, and Dana's son, Cillian, nine month old, at the prestigious show.

Karen, from Calne, Wiltshire, said: "I feel so proud to have all three generations on the green carpet. "As soon as Cillian was born this was my goal and I'm so pleased I've done it. This was my dream and I really wanted it for my family. I'm a hobby breeder which means I don't sell my dogs on when they've won points, and they live in my home not in kennels, they are my babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's extremely rare to show three generations of the same family at the same time and it's only possible because I keep all my dogs. I'm so excited for that green-carpet photo moment with all three of them together."

Karen has always loved Irish terriers and bought her first, Roisin, now 13, in 2012. Once a chef, she learned how to groom her own dogs 17 years ago but got hooked and became a professional dog groomer.

Cillian was a miracle birth, Karen said, because Dana was pregnant with five pups but was very sick and he was the only survivor: Dana and Cillian are very close, she said.

Her dogs will be entering in the veteran, adult, and puppy categories. Ailis already has one champion and three reserve-champion points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dana is chasing her third champion point after missing out on it due to Covid lockdowns, Karen said: she also has a reserve-champion point.

Cillian qualified for Crufts at the Manchester Show in January, with two second and one third place awards.

Karen's dogs are showing on the first day of Crufts, Thursday 6/3, and hopefully again on the last day, 9/3, in the 'best of breed' face off.

"I hope they do really well, but my main achievement this year was getting three generations there and I'm tremendously happy to have done that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Kerfoot, Crufts show manager, said: “Crufts is a great day out for all the family, not only for dog lovers who are visiting, but also those who are coming to cheer on loved ones who are competing, so we are delighted that three members of the same Irish Terrier family will also be taking part at the show together.

“The Irish Terrier is a native vulnerable breed, with less than 300 puppies registered by The Kennel Club last year, so to have three generations of the same family heading to the green carpet – of any breed, but particularly a vulnerable one - is an especially rare sight to see.”