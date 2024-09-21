Video shows moment Cinnamon the escaped capybara is captured after week-long adventure ‘living her best life’

By Jessica Martin
Published 21st Sep 2024, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the moment a capybara named Cinnamon - who escaped from a zoo - was finally captured after the 25kg rodent spent a week ‘living her best life’ in an area of woodland.

Video shows the moment Cinnamon the escaped capybara was finally captured in woodland after a week-long search for the rodent.

Cinnamon escaped from her enclosure at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, near Telford in Shropshire, on September 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In footage filmed yesterday (September 20), a group of experts are seen lifting the capybara in a cage from a pond within the zoo’s woodland conservation area. The team reportedly spent an hour trying to get her out of the pond and into a cage - with a staff member even falling into the water during the operation.

Days earlier Cinnamon was located in the woodland area using a drone.Days earlier Cinnamon was located in the woodland area using a drone.
Days earlier Cinnamon was located in the woodland area using a drone. | Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

The zoo says she has been returned to an enclosure with her twin brother, Churro. Keepers are continuing to monitor Cinnamon to ensure she has a seamless transition back to family life. She is to remain off show to the public this weekend as she re-familiarises herself with her usual surroundings.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell said, “We’re absolutely delighted to have Cinnamon back at the zoo. We’ve been astounded at the public reaction to Cinnamon’s escape and are so grateful to everybody who has helped to return her safely to the zoo.”

“Cinnamon will be spending some time with her brother in an off-show enclosure this weekend, but all being well we hope that Cinnamon will return to her usual paddock with the rest of her family next week. I know that there will be lots of people who will be very excited to see her, but nobody more so than her own Mum and Dad.”

Related topics:VideoAnimals

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.