This is the moment a brazen ‘porch pirate’ walks into a luxury apartment block and steals a stash of Amazon parcels.

Shocking CCTV footage shows a smartly dressed woman as she checks out several boxes before scooping them up and walking out of an apartment block.

The footage shows the woman, dressed in black joggers and a black jacket, walk into a communal area before sizing up the waiting parcels.

Carries a stack of stolen parcels

She can be seen checking out one Amazon parcel and stacking it onto two others before walking away, struggling to carry the stolen goods out of The Atrium apartment block in Nottingham.

This is the moment a bold thief walks into a luxury apartment block and steals residents Amazon parcels. | Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS

In still images taken from the CCTV she can also be seen snooping around the top of the communal post box looking for uncollected parcels.

Police investigate parcel thefts

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after they discovered the footage while trawling through CCTV on September 24.

Detectives believe the woman has stolen goods from the communal area on numerous occasions.

Sergeant Chris Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are keen to speak to this woman to take her account.

“If you know who she is please get in touch with us. Likewise, if you have any other information please call police.