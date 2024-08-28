This video More videos

CCTV footage shows some of the alarming moments when wild animals have been caught trespassing on the railway lines - including a herd of deer!

Amusing footage (click to play above) shows some of the ‘criminal animals’ that have been caught trespassing on the railway. Deer top the list of ‘illegal’ trespassers - according to a list released by Network Rail.

Caught on CCTV: Herd of deer trespass on railway line | Network Rail

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures released by Network Rail reveal that animals trespassed 1,432 times in the 12 months to 31 March 2024 ranging from deer at one end of the scale to bees, a donkey, mice, hedgehogs and even a now, well-known tortoise. But by far the worst offender are people with over 19,300 incidents – one every half-an-hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad