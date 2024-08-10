Brazil plane crash: Aerial video shows site of Voepass passenger plane crash which killed all 61 aboard
Aerial video shows the scene of a passenger plane crash which killed killed all 61 people on board.
Footage shared on social media appears to show a plane spiralling out of control and falling to the ground. The aircraft drops behind trees, before a large plume of smoke rises into the air.
The airline Voepass confirmed all 61 people on board had died. They said 58 passengers and four crew members were on the flight.
The fire service said the crash happened at around 1:25pm on August 9. The plane, which took off from Cascavel in the southern state of Paraná at 11:56am, and was flying to Guarulhos airport in São Paulo city, crashed near to the Miguel Melhado de Campos highway in Vinhedo.
Voepass said: "The company regrets to inform that all 61 people on board flight 2283 died at the site. At this time, Voepass is prioritising provision of unrestricted assistance to the victims' families and effectively collaborating with authorities to determine the causes of the accident."
