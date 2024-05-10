Boeing 737: Passengers run from burning plane after it skids off runway a day after Boeing 767 ‘crash lands’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking footage shows the moment passengers were forced to use an evacuation slide to escape a burning Boeing 737 in the early hours of May 9.
The Boeing 737, which had 78 passengers onboard and was headed for Bamako in Mali, reportedly slid off the tarmac as it attempted to take off. The aircraft's left engine caught on fire in the incident at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Senegal.
Video taken moments after the plane, operated by Transair, slid off the runway shows passengers escaping the aircraft using an inflatable slide and running away from the wreckage. A photo taken in daylight shows a hole in the left engine and remnants of firefighting foam on the ground nearby.
Eleven people were injured in the incident and four of those are reported to be in a serious condition. All operations were halted at the airport.
The incident comes just one day after a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed upon landing, hitting the runway nose first. The aircraft suffered a landing gear malfunction when landing at Istanbul Airport on May 8.
CCTV footage shows how the Boeing 767 dragged along the runway with sparks and smoke coming from the plane. No one was injured and the crew were safely evacuated from the plane.