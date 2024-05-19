"My mould-ridden home has made my baby so ill she can't even live with me anymore" - watch below
A desperate mum is pleading to be moved out of her mould-ridden council home which she says has made her children so ill her baby can't even live with her anymore.
Katie Roberts, 26, says she is being forced to live in 'disgusting' conditions alongside her partner, Ashley, 27, three children and her sister.
Due to the mould, Katie's three-month-old daughter Willow now has to live with her grandmother. The tot was prescribed inhalers after developing a wheeze and a cough. Katie says her two other children, Hunter, three, and Scarlett, two, also have health conditions as a result of the mould.
Katie, who lives in Wednesbury, West Midlands, has accused Sandwell Council of “not taking them seriously'' despite begging to be relocated to more suitable housing.
A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: "A full fungi wash was completed in the lounge, hallway and bedrooms 1 and 2 on 29 April and the cavity air bricks to the lounge and front bedroom have already been started yesterday (May 16).
"Priority to reflect the overcrowding at the property has been awarded to their housing application, however demand for properties is far greater than supply which means even applicants with a priority band can wait a long time to be allocated a property. We will discuss other housing options with the tenant in addition to bidding for properties, which could include looking for a mutual exchange or options within the private rented sector."
