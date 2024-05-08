Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video shows an adorable baby camel, born on April 11, running around in her paddock.

The fluffy camel calf, named Sally, was born to 12-year-old mum Izzy and four-year-old dad Oakley after a 13-month pregnancy. Camel Keeper George Spooner said that Sally began walking, although she was quite wobbly, within hours of being born at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire.

The zoo’s domestic Bactrian camels act as an ambassador species for their critically endangered ‘cousins’ the wild camel (Camelus ferus) in Mongolia and China. ZSL, the conservation charity behind Whipsnade Zoo, works to protect Mongolia’s wildlife, including the Gobi Desert in the south, where it’s believed there’s only 450 wild camels.

Baby camel Sally trots around her paddock.