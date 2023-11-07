TV show filmed at Cannon Hall Farm nominated for ward
The Barnsley farm hosts the series On the Farm, which has been shortlisted under the “best factual” category.
Farmer Robert Nicholson said: “Every year we are asked to take part in the TV shows, we approach as though it is our last. We don’t ever expect it to continue, and every year we are asked to appear again is always a lovely surprise.
“We’ve experienced so much that we never would have thought possible – from being cowboys in Texas to making new friends that have really become like family now. We have always been so proud to represent our home town of Barnsley and bring some of our TV show friends to our lovely little corner of the world.”
Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson present the show which runs seasonal variations such as “Winter on the Farm” and “Springtime on the Farm”.
The show managed to win the award in 2022 but faces tough competition this year. Clarkson’s Farm, 24 Hours in A&E and Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs have all made the final four.
The awards will take place in February and are voted for by TV Choice readers and viewers. Voting closes on November 14 and those who vote will be entered into a prize draw with the chance to attend the ceremony.