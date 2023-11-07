NOMINATED: The Cannon Hall Farm show is up for an award

The Barnsley farm hosts the series On the Farm, which has been shortlisted under the “best factual” category.

Farmer Robert Nicholson said: “Every year we are asked to take part in the TV shows, we approach as though it is our last. We don’t ever expect it to continue, and every year we are asked to appear again is always a lovely surprise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve experienced so much that we never would have thought possible – from being cowboys in Texas to making new friends that have really become like family now. We have always been so proud to represent our home town of Barnsley and bring some of our TV show friends to our lovely little corner of the world.”

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson present the show which runs seasonal variations such as “Winter on the Farm” and “Springtime on the Farm”.

The show managed to win the award in 2022 but faces tough competition this year. Clarkson’s Farm, 24 Hours in A&E and Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs have all made the final four.