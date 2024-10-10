NEW JOBS: Welcome Break services

A NEW motorway services will bring 250 new jobs to Rotherham.

Welcome Break, which will be located at Junction 33 on the M1, will feature brands including Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Waitrose, a Starbucks Drive Thru, Pret a Manger, WHSmith, Chopstix, The Good Breakfast, and a ‘convenient’ Forecourt.

The company posted on social media, advertising the new service station, and said: “Our team is diverse and exciting - you could be brewing the perfect latte at Starbucks or Pret, firing up the grill Burger king, or assisting customers at Waitrose or WHSmith. The opportunities are truly unlimited.”

The site will also include a children’s play area, game zone and Applegreen electric car chargers, according to Motorway Services Online.

Regarding the design of the station, MSO said: “Unusually for an Applegreen-inspired project, the forecourt would be positioned at the other end of the car park.

“This is a significant deviation from the original plan, which had the forecourt attached to the main building, and had parking all around it, like most Applegreen petrol stations.”

The station will be on both sides of the M1 that will be linked by an existing underpass.

Welcome Break is hosting a hiring event between October 10 to October 12 at the Holiday Inn in Canklow, Rotherham.

The station is scheduled to open in January 2025.