Romantic break for two to Marrakech City includes hotel and flights from £59 per person

4-Star Marrakech city break with return flights – two, three or four nights

Marrakech offers a unique mix of history, culture, food and relaxation, and this package with Wowcher gives you a chance to experience the city in comfort and style.

Wowcher has a fantastic deal that includes a four star hotel at the Riad Mandalay Hotel which is situated in the heart of the city. Along with return flights from a range of airports.

Marrakech is a city that appeals to all kinds of travellers. Those interested in architecture can visit landmarks such as the Koutoubia Mosque. Food lovers can try local dishes like lamb tagine or harissa soup as well as the traditional mint tea.

This city break for two offers huge savings compared to a three-night stay booked through TUI which would cost from £374.86 per person.

The hotel is traditionally decorated in Moroccan style and offers a calm, authentic setting away from the noise of the medina, but still within easy reach of Marrakech’s main attractions.

Hotel room features:

Comfortable double bed

Ensuite with shower

Complimentary toiletries

Hairdryer

Towels

Wi-Fi

TV

Balcony/terrace

Dining table

Kitchenware

Refrigerator

Air conditioning/heating

Return flights are included from London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted or Manchester. You can choose a two-, three- or four-night stay, giving you flexibility depending on your availability and budget. You can choose a date that suits you from May 21.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxed escape, a cultural city break or just a change of scenery, Marrakech is the perfect romantic break for two . For more information and full T&C’s click here .

