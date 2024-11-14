How to find cheap holiday: Odd durations, crazy prices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Want to know an insider tip on how to bag a cheap holiday? Look for the 'odd' durations! Holiday Hypermarket has shared some cheap last minute holiday deals starting from under £45 per person, per night.

Holiday Hypermarket is a package holiday company, specialising in last minute deals to sunny destinations around the world. Whether you're looking to hop abroad somewhere close to home or jet off to a long haul spot, Holiday Hypermarket offers great value deals to all travellers.

One of the best ways to bag yourself a bargain is to consider booking odd durations such as 8 or 11 night breaks. These aren’t booked as often as 7, 10 or 14 night holidays, so there’s often some great deals to be snapped up. Here’s a few of the best from Holiday Hypermarket:

6 Nights - TUI BLUE Riu Tikida Garden - 4*

£435pp (£72.50pp,pn)

11th January 2025

All Inclusive for 2 Adults

Flying from London Gatwick Airport

8 Nights - Jaz Sharks Bay Hotel - 4*

£481pp (£60.13pp,pn)

15th December 2024

All Inclusive for 2 Adults

Flying from London Gatwick Airport

11 Nights - Trendy Lara - 5*

£491pp (£44.64pp,pn)

30th November 2024

All Inclusive for 2 Adults

Flying from Manchester Airport

15 Nights - Jaz Sharks Bay Hotel - 4*

£729pp (£48.60pp,pn)

15th December 2024

All Inclusive for 2 Adults

Flying from London Gatwick Airport