JUST when you thought Cupra line-up might have all bases covered in its mainstream performance car target market, it crops up with another entrant.

Wayne Griffiths, the chief executive of Seat’s edgy sister brand, said that its new Terramar SUV would allow the brand to “grow-up”, expanding its appeal to a family-oriented audience.

Not entirely leaving its performance-leaning attitude behind, however, will be the option of a 272PS plug-in hybrid drivetrain offering more than 70 miles of all-electric range.

Griffiths described the Terramar as a car that reinforces Cupra as a brand that is “more mature” and “more confident”, adding that it would not compromise its “rebellious spirit and authenticity”.

At heart, however, the Terramar is closely related to on one of the market’s most level-headed SUVs, Volkswagen’s Tiguan.

Terramar prices are expected to start at around £35,000 – for the 150PS 1.5-litre petrol version – when it arrives in the UK early next year.