The former Rotherham football star whose on-camera golf disaster spurred him on to become professional HE FORMER ROTHERHAM FC FOOTBALL STAR WHOSE ON-CAMERA GOLF

Former Premier League forward Peter Odemwingie has revealed how a disastrous on-camera golf shot inspired him to turn professional.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old enjoyed a career across England, France, Russia, Belgium and his home country of Nigeria, most well-known for his time in the British topflight at West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

Since retiring in 2019, following a spell at Indonesian side Madura United, Odemwingie has carried on his professional sporting career in golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nigerian was first introduced to golf in his days at West Brom, but it was at Stoke City that an awful shot acted as the springboard to finding his talent.

Your World

Speaking to leading UK speaker agency Champions Speakers, he explained: “I saw them (West Brom teammates) play during pre-season camps, but I wasn’t into it yet. It started in earnest at Stoke City. We had a golf day, and I shanked a shot into the bushes in front of the cameras, Sky Sports caught it all.

“The laughs got to me. I decided to get good at the game and prove them wrong. Now I’m a pro, and I’ve forgotten that shot.

“Golf built friendships in the dressing room. At Stoke, our team spirit was high partly because we played together. The coaching staff loved golf too. Sometimes we’d earn afternoons off by giving it our all in training, hinting at wanting a round of golf.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoyed a successful first couple of years on the course, and in May qualified as an official PGA member.

“I’m really excited about what lies ahead,” he continued. “As a PGA member, I can now do this for the rest of my life, and I’ll do it happily.

“I’ve always had so much passion for golf. As an amateur, I used to participate in pro-Ams, and I loved those experiences so much I decided to make it happen for myself professionally.

“It’s opened up lots of doors, new friendships, great memories. Golf gives us so much. But it was a lot of work academically. After 20 years as a footballer using mostly instinct, I had to rely more on my brain than just my legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was challenging, but my motivation to become a PGA professional pushed me through. I gave it three years, studied hard, and got it done.”

Odemwingie studied at the University of Birmingham for a year while looking to qualify for his PGA membership, and admitted it helped him prepare for golf not just physically, but mentally too.

“The more you know about golf, the more confident you become,” he continued. “Understanding the equipment and the difference it makes can lower your scores. Knowing the theory behind the shots improves your decision-making and confidence on the course.

“The academic side made me a better player. My PGA event scores are improving, and the social side is great too, talking about gear, shoes, nutrition. Golf is a long game, and wearing the right shoes can be a game-changer. I once played 36 holes on a hilly course in one day. Good footwear helped me avoid blisters and achy ankles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nutrition is vital. We covered sports science and the mental side of the game. Golf can be mentally brutal. That training helped me better support those I teach. I also started my UEFA B license in football coaching this year.

“Some of my peers said, ‘You’ve done the PGA; this’ll be easy,’ and there’s truth in that. I learned so much that even benefits my football coaching journey.”

The transition from a team game into an individual sport can take an obvious adjustment period. The Nigerian touched upon the crowd position and attendances as a surprising difference that he had to get used to.

“It’s completely different. In golf, you’re insured because of the risks, stray shots can hurt fans. In football, I’ve only had complaints when shots during warm-ups went too high. I’ve even made friends with people I accidentally hit with a ball!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Golf involves a lot more mental processing. Football is instinctive; you’ve played it since you were a kid. In a match, your teammates help cover for you. You can have an average game and still walk away a winner.

“In golf, it’s all on you. That’s why I chose it, it allows me to continue as a sportsman for longer.”

Odemwingie was speaking ahead of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championships, a 92-year-old tournament which he competes in each year at Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire.

After a decent showing in 2024, the 44-year-old claimed: “I'm looking forward to it like never before. I’ve worked a lot on my short game this year, especially bunker play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The course is unforgiving, you don’t want to be in the sand if you’re hoping to stay on par. While my strength is still the long game, I’ve really improved with the shorter clubs. I think I’ll be more competitive than ever.”