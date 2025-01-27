Zak Poole equals Rotherham Rugby Club's try scoring record

History maker Zak Poole in action for Rotherham Titans

ZAK Poole became Rotherham Rugby Club’s joint highest all-time try scorer at the weekend.

His touchdown in the 45-26 victory away to Dings Crusaders was his 50th in a Rotherham shirt, putting him level with Clifton Lane legend John Dudley.

It’s a proud moment for the long-time skipper, who made his debut back in 2018.

“It’s been a long time coming,” the popular forward told the Advertiser.

Zak Poole celebrates another Rotherham Titans win. Picture by Gareth Siddons

" I never really addressed the club record but over time everyone started talking about it and the more people have spoken about it to the more I haven’t been able to get near.

"Before every game it’s been ‘come on Pooley, you need one today’.

"It wasn’t mentioned on Saturday for the first time in a long time and then out nowhere I scored, so it was nice to finally do it and equal the record.

"I also know how highly John Dudley is thought of at Clifton Lane. It’s not a bad name to be on the same pedestal as.”

Clifton Lane legend John Dudley

Poole’s try tally spanned 146 appearances, a strike rate of nearly one every three games.

"None of the tries have been that glamorous. Maybe my 50 tries combine to about 100 metres,” he joked. "They all seem to be grinded second-row efforts. Not many have been easy and I’ve not had too many off the back of a maul.

"I’ve been unlucky this year because I’ve had a few disallowed – even one where there was a photo of me behind the try line looking up the at ref.”

Long-time skipper Zak has tasted some bad times and good times at Clifton Lane.

Zak Poole celebrates one of his 50 tries for Rotherham Titans

The former Hull Ionians and Leicester Tigers Academy man joined in the first season after relegation from the Championship.

He then experienced Rotherham’s relegation from National One on a mathematical formula when the Covid pandemic put a stop to league rugby in 2020.

It is only in the last 18 months that the tide has turned, with promotion back to National One followed by a push to get back to the Championship this season under director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

Saturday’s win put Titans joint second in the table, just four points behind leaders Rams.

“It’s one of those things. Winning becomes a habit and the atmosphere is good,” said Poole. "We are in a great spot but there is still lots to do and it’s such a competitive league.

“Saturday’s scoreline might have looked as if it was easy for us but let me tell you it wasn’t.”

Poole now has a free weekend before going for the outright try-scoring record when Leicester Lions come to Clifton Lane on Saturday week.

He added: "I couldn’t tell you if any one of my tries was more special than the others but hopefully my next one, the 51st, will be. I’ll make sure that’s a special one, a run-in from 50 metres or something like that.”