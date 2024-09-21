Callum Bustin scores Rotherham Titans' first try against Esher at Clifton Lane.

DIRECTOR of rugby Harvey Biljon identified areas for improvement as Rotherham Titans extended their winning return to National One to three games at the expense of Esher.

Titans came through 48-19, outscoring their visitors 7-3 on tries, but gifted them a couple of first-half scores and the match was in the balance in the second half.

It was finally decided by late touchdowns for Ronnie du Randt, Luke Cole and Lloyd Hayes, who finished with 23 points.

"We need to recognise that now we’ve stepped up a level, opposition teams aren’t going to go away,” said Biljon.

Action from Rothrham Titans against Esher

"You have to commend Esher for their effort to try and get a bonus point try. “

An early brace for Callum Bustin and a catch and drive score for Jack Bergmanas put Rotherham in early control only for Esher to pounce on a charge-down and an intercept to claim two converted tries and pull the score back to 19-12.

Two quick yellow cards hampered their cause and Hayes wrapped up the four-try bonus point and added the extras to make it 26-12 at half time.

When Harry Faulkner streaked clear for a converted score, Esher trailed by only seven points. Owen Waters missed a straight-forward penalty chance to trim the gap further but Titans finished the stronger and are acclimatising well to the third tier.

Added Biljon: "We had a tremendous start but were frustrated by our efficiency in being able to control the pitch and play in the right areas. When you concede tries from a charge-down and an intercept you allow teams to stay in the game a little bit longer and it took us 15 or 20 minutes through the second half to impose ourselves again.

“We have to stay focussed and execute the skill and do the brilliant basics for the 80.

"We’re chasing that next-level performance.”

Titans are away to Sale FC on Saturday (2.30pm).