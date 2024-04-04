Wath's final game wish

​WATH’S rugby union men aim to wrap up a successful season with a home win over Leeds Corinthians on Saturday (3pm).
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST
ACTION: Wath in their recent win over DinningtonACTION: Wath in their recent win over Dinnington
The ​Moor Road men sit second with promotion to Yorkshire Counties One already sealed, while their opponents occupy bottom position, having picked up just four wins all season.

Wath won the away fixture by a resounding 43 points to 10 and will be hoping to sign off for the summer with a similar result.

Only North Ribblesdale sit ahead of Wath on 89 points, just four ahead, and a bonus point win for Wath coupled with a non-bonus defeat for Ribb could see the Dearne Valley side pip them for the title.

North Ribblesdale face a potentially tricky tie away at third-placed Ripon, who will be keen not to lose out on third place to Yanbury, who are just a point behind them - so the title is not yet out of the question for Wath.

