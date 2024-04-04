ACTION: Wath in their recent win over Dinnington

The ​Moor Road men sit second with promotion to Yorkshire Counties One already sealed, while their opponents occupy bottom position, having picked up just four wins all season.

Wath won the away fixture by a resounding 43 points to 10 and will be hoping to sign off for the summer with a similar result.

Only North Ribblesdale sit ahead of Wath on 89 points, just four ahead, and a bonus point win for Wath coupled with a non-bonus defeat for Ribb could see the Dearne Valley side pip them for the title.