WATH RUFC got the better of Dinnington in their first competitive clash in ten years – and went top of the league.

Scrum time: Wath v Dinnington. Pictures by KERRIE BEDDOWS

The home side won 38-8 in front of around 300 spectators at Moor Road on Saturday to move into pole position in Yorkshire Division Two.

Wath led 17-3 at half time with tries from Joe Earp, Rory Anderson and a penalty try, Dinnington’s reply from the boot of Will Cockerham.

Although the lowly visitors enjoyed a long spell of pressure with the wind at their backs in the second half and scored a try of their own, Wath's superior finishing power prevailed as they collected a maximum five league points.

Spectators enjoy the action.

"The conditions weren’t ideal and it was good to see plenty of people there,” said Wath chairman Mike Scherdel. “It helped that there were a couple of games cancelled and Rotherham Titans’ match as well. People still want to go and watch rugby.

"I don’t think Dinnington showed any sign of really penetrating our defence although there was a period in the second half when they had what must have been 25 penalties and we managed to hold out.”

Next up for Wath is a home match on Saturday (2.15pm) against third-placed Yarnbury.