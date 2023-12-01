​LOCAL bragging rights will be on the line when Wath and Dinnington meet in a rare local derby on Saturday.

LOCAL DERBY TIME: for Wath RUFC.

Although the clubs are only 13 miles apart, ​it will be the first competitive first-team meeting between the two in years in the Yorkshire League.

Dinnington have spent recent times playing higher up the ladder but relegation last season has put Wath back on the fixture calendar.

“Obviously we are looking forward to it because it’s a local derby,” said Wath chairman Michael Scherdel.

"We have never been beyond Yorkshire One but Dinnington have been higher and come down so it will be good to play them again.”

Leaders of Yorkshire Two, Wath are favourites. They also have home advantage at Moor Road against a Dinnington side who are in the lower reaches.

“We are top, which is great,” added Mr Scherdel. “The wheels fell off a couple of few weeks ago but we bounced back to win at Huddersfield last time out. The club is doing fantastic on and off the field. We’ve got a second team, we’ve got Colts and we’ve got an abundance of juniors, it’s just finding the fixtures for the second teams that’s the problem because other clubs are just putting one senior side out. We are trying to get a youth policy instilled, bringing the Colts through to the second team and then further.”

Wath average 150 for home matches but expect to beat that on Saturday.

Added Michael: “We always attract a good home crowd anyway because we have a lot of vice presidents, members and support from the community.

“Dinnington are similar to us. They’re a community club so I expect they will bring a few. It should be a good day.”

Kick-off is 2.15pm.

Rotherham Phoenix beat Halifax 26-22 in Yorkshire Three and host Castleford on Saturday

