Videography and rugby keep Rotherham Titans man Isaac Shaw fully focussed

Rotherham Titans' Isaac Shaw on the attack against Bishop's Stortford. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

SPORTS lover Isaac Shaw needs a competitive edge in his day to day life beyond Rotherham Titans.

The club’s impressive new full-back works in photography and videography, capturing sportsmen and women across a range of disciplines.

It's a busy market to work in and the player’s passion for sport, not just the oval-ball variety, helps massively.

"I’m trying to stay away from working outside sport because it’s what I know and love and it’s what I’ve done for years since I was about five or six,” he says.

Isaac Shaw in the thick of it against Bishop's Stortford last week. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"I’m a freelance and I work in track, I work in rugby, football, all sports. I’ve worked in boxing recently and in athletics.

"The competition with photography and videography is there. It’s relentless, week after week, similar to rugby. You just have to pick and choose the right places to be – Manchester, Sheffield, London, Cardiff, all over the country.

"I just like seeing the process behind it and how sports people work. Athletics, for example, it’s a lonely sport and the athletes work just as hard, if not harder, than us.”

Isaac has developed his skills by working with the Stratford Athletics Club Grand Prix series and has got other opportunities with its support.

Patient approach: Rotherham Titans director of rugby Harvey Biljon

He has also switched his focus in videography away from “eye-catchy things” to topics with a bit more substance. He has even started making films.

"I want to tell stories and I’ve been fortunate enough to create two episodes of my documentary series,” he explained. “It’s gone really well and I’ve lined myself up well for next year.”

In the meantime, Isaac is getting stuck into his first season with Rotherham Titans.

He scored tries in his first three games and was the Advertiser’s Man of the Match against Bishop’s Stortford last week.

The 6ft 3in operator comes from good stock.

He was schooled at Saracens, did a scholarship to Brunel University and got a contract with Ealing Trailfinders.

Although a Championship debut evaded him in his three years there, he progressed his game in the “A” team and had options when the time came to leave.

"I realised that rugby doesn’t finish at 22 or 23,” he said. “You have to think about what’s left and fortunately I had an opportunity to come to Rotherham. I had another couple of places to look at but Rotherham seemed like the best place for me. They’re a family orientated club and that’s huge for me.

"The way I’ve been welcomed in, not just by the coaches and players but also by the fans, is remarkable.”

A bit of patience from director of rugby Harvey Biljon and the coaches has also helped the full-back/wing to settle to play his best rugby.

"They’ve allowed me to settle in my own time. They’ve not said ‘you’ve got to do this and you’ve got to do that’.

"They’ve allowed me to play my own game and it resonates on the pitch.”