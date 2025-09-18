Unbeaten Wath RUFC and Dinnington prepare for derby tussle

Tough tackling action from Maltby RUFC against Hallamshire. Picture by Hayley Kirk

​SOMETHING has got to give when Wath and Dinnington clash in a tasty local derby this weekend.

Both teams have started the Yorkshire One season with two wins, setting the scene nicely for the clash at Moor Road on Saturday (3pm).

After handsome opening-day victories, both had to work hard to come through last week.

Wath prevailed 27-22 up at Wensleydale while Kieran Phillips’ last-minute try sealed Dinnington a famous 39-38 comeback victory in a pulsating encounter away to Beverley.

“We showed real character to keep going when the game looked gone,” said coach Matt Challinor.

"The lads never stopped believing and that spirit got us the win.”

The dramatic turn-around was sparked when Michael Leitch crashed over and Jonny West added the conversion.

James Egerton added another try to bring Dinnington within touching distance and with the pressure mounting they showed immense composure as Phillips broke through to score the decisive try.

Maine Bunting – son of ex-Rotherham favourite Simon – had earlier touched down twice for Dinnington and Neil Francis claimed the other score.

Wath had to contend with a gale force wind in the first half of their win up the in Dales.

They led 14-0 with a try from new head coach Ryan Burrows – his fourth in two games – and Tom Quinn.

Burrows later received a yellow card as Wensleydale fought back to lead.

Wath eventually made their dominance tell when Jack Whitlam’s drop goal nudged them back ahead and the win was sealed when centre Pat Selkirk arrived at pace to score and Whitlam converted.

Rotherham Phoenix were pipped 36-35 at Hornsea in Yorkshire Three while Maltby began their Yorkshire Four South campaign with a 35-21 win at Hallamshire.

Maltby and Phoenix both play in the cup on Saturday away to Barnsley and Chesterfield Panthers respectively.