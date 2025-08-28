Tuned-up Rotherham Titans in hot form in warm-up matches

Harvey Biljon directs operations at training with Rotherham Titans

ROTHERHAM Titans chief Harvey Biljon says the fruits of the team’s summer labours have brought reward in two handsome pre-season victories.

Titans blitzed Hull Ionians 59-7 in their first warm-up game at Clifton Lane and then outscored Sheffield RUFC 61-14 last Friday, scoring nine tries in each game.

The visit of Durham University for the final friendly tomorrow offers a chance to complete a clean sweep ahead of the National One opener away to Sale FC next Saturday.

Biljon said: “I think what these games have shown over the last couple of weeks is that our preparation in pre-season has been in a good place.

“And although it’s early days with lots of growth still to come, I think it gives us real headaches around selection because of the number of players that are putting their hands up.”

They include powerful new winger Jason Barling, who helped himself to four tries, including a first-half hat-trick, against Sheffield.

Luke Cole grabbed a brace and there was with one each from Will Metcalfe, Ellis Thomas, Callum Bustin and new boys Mitchell Lacey-Babalola and Isaac Shaw plus a couple of penalty tries.

Lloyd Hayes added eight points from the tee and Rob Povey chipped in with a conversion.

“It was the exactly the kind of test our players needed. Sheffield were not going to give anything up the whole game,” added Biljon.

“Their attack continued to play and that was great preparation for us because we had some real long defensive sets and that will put us in good stead for the season.

“The other thing I’m really pleased about is we earned three or four scores just from our defence and that was really encouraging with all the work we have put in over the last couple of weeks in that area.

“However we will go away and look at ourselves in a couple of areas. At times our set piece was a little bit scrappy which didn’t give us that opportunity to get playing, especially when you consider in the first half we hardly had any ball.”

Kick-off tomorrow is 7.30pm. Rotherham beat Durham University 41-17 in the students’ previous visit for a pre-season friendly last August.