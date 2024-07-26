Titans heading in 'right direction'
As reported in the Advertiser recently, the club has changed the emphasis of its recruitment policy towards bringing in more younger, local players that it can improve.
At least a dozen of the new arrivals are from Yorkshire and they will dovetail with more experienced operators on Titans’ return next season to National One, the third tier of English rugby.
The new signings include Zak Torien, a South African front row who has been studying at Brunel University.
There’s another new name in Ben Watson, a tighthead with a background in the RAF, and the pack has been further bolstered by Joji Logavatu, a flanker from Hull RUFC, and the return of Rikki Stout and Alistair Donkor, who has been playing in Italy.
With those players joining a core of players from last season’s promotion winning side and the batch of youthful new Yorkshire-born arrivals, Biljon believes it is a good mix.
“We are going in the right direction. We have the right trajectory,” he said.
“All these players will be better players, better coached, better conditioned and have a better understanding of the game.
“The blend between the senior players and the youngsters coming in as a nice little formula.
“The core is there. It’s good.”
The squad is now back in pre-season training after a week off, with thrice-weekly sessions overseen by Biljon and forwards coach Matt Smith.
“We have conducted ourselves as professionally as we possibly can do within the constraints of a semi-pro model,” said Biljon.
“The players have trained well and there is a lot of excitement at the club. There is a lot going on.”
There has been a switch-up in standards since the South African joined Rotherham last autumn, both on matchdays and in training.
It culminated in the team overhauling long-time leaders Leeds Tykes to win National Two North, handing Biljon his second league championship in the space of a year. He won the Championship with the now defunct Jersey Reds in 2023.
This summer represents his first full close-season at Clifton Lane and he is using it to mould a younger playing group.
Whether the newcomers stay for one season or several isn’t an immediate concern so long as they further Rotherham’s cause.
“Players needs to understand Rotherham is a good club to be part of and that they will be well coached and play decent rugby,” he said.
“They will either go on this journey with us or they will get opportunities because of how well they are doing with Rotherham.
“If the opportunity comes for them to go onwards and upwards to achieve their goals then that’s fine.
“We have a clear strategy. This is our direction of travel and I think we are doing the right thing.”
