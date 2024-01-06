Staying power shows again as Rotherham Titans over-run Sheffield Tigers
Leading only 7-3 at half time, Titans’ conditioning and staying power showed again as they four second-half-tries to run out 35-17 victors in front of a big crowd at Clifton Lane.
The win, complete with a bonus point, keeps Rotherham six points behind National Two North leaders Leeds, who won 35-12 at Tynedale.
Prop Charlie Capps scored Titans’ only try of a scrappy first half before they took the game away from their visitors with some power play after half time.
Luke Cole was driven over for the second try before good work from Matt Challinor and impressive centre Harry Dunne saw Jon Okafor barge in next to the posts.
Hayes added the extras to the all important fourth try, from man of the match Dunne, before speeding in for the next score from a clever show and go. He converted all five tries.
The only downer on a good afternoon was too late Tigers consolation tries for Dom Santimaria and James Norman.
"That was a comprehensive victory,” said Titans rugby consultant Harvey Biljon. “The team controlled possession and dominated territory but I think you could see the three weeks of rustiness from Christmas and new year and everything else.
"We left tries out there in the first half and again in the second half when we didn’t capitalise on one or two moments.
"You have to give credit to Tigers. They didn’t give up and that’s where we need to be better because although the game was over and we had the bonus point try, we need to see out an 80-minute performance and not 50 or 60 minutes.”
Rotherham’s team included Harry Newborn, making his return to competitive rugby after a year out.
Rotherham are away to Lymm next Saturday (3pm).