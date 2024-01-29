Harry Dunne leads the Titans team line after his 100th appearance for the club. Picture by GARETH SIDDONS

Leading only 7-0 at half time despite battering away at the visitors’ line, Titans ran in five second-half tries to run out 42-7 winners and collect five more league points in their pursuit of National Two North leaders Leeds Tykes.

"It was a very interesting first half,” said rugby consultant Harvey Biljon. “At half time we described it as slow poison because the pressure we put on Tynedale in that first half told in the second half.

"You have to give them a lot of credit for the defensive efforts they put in. We needed to get a lot bit more accurate with our pressure to get our scores. Coming out for the second half, our speed of ball and physicality was why we scored 35 more points.”

Celebrations after Luke Cole's opening try

Hooker Luke Cole’s first-half score was added to by touchdowns from Loma Kivalu, Zak Poole, Harry Dunne – making his 100th appearance – Tomasi Tanumi and Lloyd Hayes, who finished with a personal haul of 17 points.

Added Biljon: "We have spoken about controlling the pitch, getting territory and possession and then we can go to work. It’s working and we need to try and maintain that.

"In the time I have been here that’s the best defensive effort I have seen from Rotherham.

"If we were to highlight an area where we are making a real improvement, we saw that today.”