Six-try Rotherham Titans trim gap to league leaders

ROTHERHAM Titans go into Saturday’s final match of the year still in contention at the top of National Two North after a commanding away day.
By David Beddows
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:37 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:37 GMT
Charlie Capps: among Rotherham Titans' try scorers away to Preston Grasshoppers.

They overpowered Preston Grasshoppers 34-7 at Lightfoot Green Lane to trim the gap on non-playing leaders Leeds Tykes to six points heading into this weekend’s visit of third-placed Wharfedale.

Titans ran six tries through Callum Bustin, Zak Poole, Charlie Capps, John Okafor, Jack Bergmanas and Rupert Kay, with Lloyd Hayes adding four points from the tee.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 2pm.

