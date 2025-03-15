Six-try Rotherham Titans get back to winning ways against Sedgley Park Tigers

Rotherham Titans and Sedgley Park Tigers scrap for possession.

TEAM chief Harvey Biljon identified more positives than negatives as Rotherham Titans won a ten-try fest against Sedgley Park Tigers.

Titans outscored the lively visitors 6-4 on touchdowns at Clifton Lane bag a 38-29 victory and five league points in their pursuit of Richmond at the top of National One.

"We can’t ask for any more,” said Biljon. "We were coming up against a team known for their attacking intent and we showed we could weather the storm at times.

“At times we really looked like we were in our rhythm and scored really good tries.

Lloyd Hayes races in for Rotherham Titans' first-half try against Sedgley Park Tigers. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"We’ll go away and when we review that game we’ll find more positives than anything else."

Titans’ four-try bonus point was secured in the first half with scores for Luckas Sableman-Blue, back at the club after a spell at Darlington Mowden Park, Lloyd Hayes, Harry Gilson-Fox and an 11th of the season from Callum Bustin.

On-loan hooker Morgan Veness and Zach Toerien added to Titans’ tally in the second half. Tigers responded with four of their own in total to claim a bonus point and might have had another if Oliver Glasse had landed with one of two late penalty attempts.

Rotherham were missing skipper Zak Poole, serving a one-match ban for his two yellow cards in the defeat at Plymouth. He will be back available for next Saturday’s trip to Rams.

The packs do battle in the Rotherham Titans v Sedgley Park match at Clifton Lane. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Full-back Ronnie Du Randt said: “Rams haven’t had the best run since we last played them here but nothing changes from us.

"Winners always find a way to win and apart from one or two slips that’s what we’ve been doing and are going to try and keep doing.”

Richmond hammered Plymouth, Rotherham’s conquerors last week, 54-0.

Titans remain five points behind the Londoners with four games left to play.

Richmond come to Clifton Lane on April 12.