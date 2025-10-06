Seven-try victory sets Rotherham Titans up for top-of-the-table test

By David Beddows
Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 10:12 BST
Action from Rotherham Titans' win at Leicester Lions on Saturday. Pictures by Tony Jenkinsonplaceholder image
Action from Rotherham Titans' win at Leicester Lions on Saturday. Pictures by Tony Jenkinson
ROTHERHAM Titans overcame a spirited Leicester Lions to maintain their unbeaten start in National One and set up a tasty first-v-second clash at Clifton Lane this weekend.

Titans will take on the only other remaining unbeaten side, Rosslyn Park, in the section’s match of the day after both came through tricky tests on Saturday.

Park inflicted a first defeat of the season on Plymouth Albion, beating them 29-14 in the capital, while Rotherham turned around a half-time deficit to win 41-25 at a windy Westleigh Park.

They ran in seven tries in all, led by two apiece from wing James Norman and scrum-half Sinjin Broad and one each for captain Harry Newborn, hooker Morgan Veness and wing Jackson Barling.

Pushing on: John Okafor anchors a rolling maul for Rotherham Titans away to Leicester Lions. Pictures by Tony Jenkinsonplaceholder image
Pushing on: John Okafor anchors a rolling maul for Rotherham Titans away to Leicester Lions. Pictures by Tony Jenkinson

Lloyd Hayes’ six points from the tee kept him top of the Nat 1 Leading Points Scorers chart.

Both Rotherham lead Rosslyn have five bonus point wins to their name so far, with Titans edging top spot by virtue of a better points difference.

Kick-off on Saturday is 2pm.

