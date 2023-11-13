ROTHERHAM Titans trimmed the gap to National Two North leaders Leeds Tykes to six points with a commanding victory away to Hull Ionians.

Two tries: John Okafor

Titans prevailed 49-24, running in seven tries altogether to claim a five-point win. There was a brace apiece for Jon Okafor and Loma Kivalu while Charlie Capps, JB Bruzulier and Lloyd Hayes also went over. Hayes, on his birthday, converted all seven to cement his place as N2N’s top scorer.

Leeds dropped their first point of the season in a 20-8 win over third-placed Wharfedale on Friday night.

Titans are Tykes both remain unbeaten, with Rotherham having a game in hand.