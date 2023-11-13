Seven-try Rotherham Titans keep up storming start
Titans prevailed 49-24, running in seven tries altogether to claim a five-point win. There was a brace apiece for Jon Okafor and Loma Kivalu while Charlie Capps, JB Bruzulier and Lloyd Hayes also went over. Hayes, on his birthday, converted all seven to cement his place as N2N’s top scorer.
Leeds dropped their first point of the season in a 20-8 win over third-placed Wharfedale on Friday night.
Titans are Tykes both remain unbeaten, with Rotherham having a game in hand.
They meet in West Yorkshire in two weeks’ time before which Titans first have a home date against Hull RUFC on Saturday (2pm).