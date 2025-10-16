Rugby rivals Wath and Dinnington set for table-topping local derby

Dinnington in recent action against Yarnbury at Lodge Lane

LOCAL pride will be on the line when Wath and Dinnington meet in a mouthwatering rugby clash on Saturday (3pm).

The near neighbours are locked at the top of Yorkshire One with four wins from four ahead of the encounter at Wath’s ground at Moor Road.

And Dinnington head coach Matt Challinor is happy that another Rotherham side is sharing top spot with his own.

"Having two teams at the top is a shot in the arm for South Yorkshire rugby,” he said.

Maltby on the attack against Sheffield Medics last weekend. Picture by Hayley KIrk

"Wath are doing well like ourselves and to be playing each other when we’re first and second in the table is rare.

"We played them in the cup a few weeks ago and lost narrowly so this should be another really competitive game.”

Amazingly, Dinnington haven’t lost a league match since the season before last.

"That’s 27 matches, and 26 of those have won with bonus points,” explained “Chall”.

Dinnington's Jonny West

"Some have been really close. Last weekend we won by two points and the weekend before that we won by three points.

"The guys don’t know how to lose at the moment."

Wath and Dinnington are both enjoying a resurgence under two men with high-level experience.

Challinor and his opposite number, Ryan Burrows, who returned to Wath as head coach this year, both played professionally and and were team-mates at Rotherham Titans.

Wath won 40-20 at Beverley last weekend, Anthony Davies blazing a trail with four tries.

Back row Alex Butterworth and Burrows scored the others although two late yellow cards for goal kicker Jack Whitlam and second row Arran Tasker didn’t help.

Dinnington edged past Goole 40-38 at Lodge Lane and trail Wath at the top only on points difference.

"I don’t think we’ve hit our ceiling yet. I still think there’s some more growth,” added “Chall”. "The difference this year to last is that we have had some injuries. We've had to blood some young lads and they’ve done well.

“We set some goals in pre-season. There has been a bit of a turning of the dial since myself, Johnny (West) and Alex (Dolly) first came. We aren’t just here to win a game lose a game. If we perform well we expect to win and the guys have got that into their psyche.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham Phoenix won 27-15 away to Thornensians to complete back-to-back wins in Yorkshire Three. The new leaders of Division Four South are Maltby. They beat Sheffield Medicals 24-17 at Muglet Lane.

Saturday: Maltby v Withernsea, Rotherham Phoenix v Skipton